Chicago plays Brooklyn, looks to break road slide

Chicago Bulls (24-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-37, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hits the road against Brooklyn looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Nets are 10-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 5-24 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls are 16-20 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.0 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The Nets average 107.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 120.5 the Bulls allow. The Bulls’ 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Nets have given up to their opponents (49.4%).

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Bulls defeated the Nets 124-102 in their last meeting on Jan. 19. Matas Buzelis led the Bulls with 17 points, and Nolan Traore led the Nets with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 25 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets. Egor Demin is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Buzelis is averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Patrick Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 100.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 113.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: None listed.

Bulls: Jalen Smith: out (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Tre Jones: out (hamstring), Zach Collins: out (toe), Josh Giddey: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

