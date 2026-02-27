Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Tonight’s Big Ten clash between Illinois and Michigan offers a statistically significant entry point for college basketball bettors. By utilizing the latest Chalkboard promo code, new users can secure a welcome offer that includes a 100% deposit match up to $100 and a designated free pick. This promotion effectively doubles a user’s initial bankroll, providing immediate leverage for the Illini vs. Wolverines showdown or other eligible matchups on the schedule. To maximize the mathematical value of this bonus, a $100 deposit is required. With several high-profile games tonight between the NBA and college basketball schedules, the Chalkboard promo code WTOP provides new users with a chance to lock in one of the best daily fantasy offers. Unlock up to $120 in rewards and make your picks for games like Cavaliers vs. Pistons, Nuggets vs. Thunder and Michigan vs. Illinois tonight when you click here and register.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For NBA, College Basketball

The current Chalkboard promo code structures a distinct advantage for new users. The deposit match mechanism allows bettors to double their buying power prior to placing entries on tonight’s games. Furthermore, the inclusion of a free pick reduces the variance of an initial entry, offering a calculated “free square” to anchor a parlay.

Below are the specific details and eligibility parameters for the current offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Confirmed February 27, 2026 by WTOP

Chalkboard Welcome Offer Details

The Chalkboard welcome offer is designed to bolster the bankroll of new customers targeting tonight’s action. The primary component is a 100% deposit match up to $100. In practical terms, depositing $100 results in $200 of total playable funds. This allows users to diversify their picks across NBA and college basketball.

In addition to the capital injection, the promo code unlocks a free pick—a specific market where a star player’s line is set at Over 0.5 points. This essentially functions as a guaranteed leg for your first entry. By pairing this virtually assured outcome with data-backed picks, users can construct a parlay with an enhanced probability of success.

Chalkboard Promo For Michigan-Illinois

The matchup between the Fighting Illini and the Wolverines presents specific statistical discrepancies between player averages and consensus lines:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Keaton Wagler 17.5 Kylan Boswell 11.5 Andrej Stojakovic 10.5 Nimari Burnett 7.5 Jake Davis 6.5

Keaton Wagler serves as the primary focal point for Illinois props. Averaging 18.2 points per game on 45.6% shooting, Wagler is the engine of the offense. With the line set at 17.5, the data points to value on the Over, supported by his high usage rate and substantial playing time (33.2 minutes per game).

Andrej Stojakovic offers another data-driven angle. His line is currently set at 10.5, yet he averages 13.8 points per game with nearly 50% field goal efficiency. Specifically, his 58.8% conversion rate on two-point attempts provides a high floor, suggesting the Over is the sharper play if his volume remains consistent.

On the Michigan side, Nimari Burnett carries a total of 7.5. While his volume is lower, he averages 8.7 points per game and shoots 38.5% from three-point range. A few conversions from deep would clear this number rapidly. Conversely, the data on Illinois’ Jake Davis suggests caution; he averages just 5.8 points, falling below his prop line of 6.5, which indicates a tighter margin for error.

NBA Opportunities: Cavaliers vs. Pistons and Nuggets vs. Thunder

While the collegiate slate offers strong value, the Chalkboard promo code applies equally to professional markets. Tonight’s NBA schedule features notable matchups across the league.

Users can utilize the deposit match funds to target player props in these games. The same analytical approach—comparing player usage rates and efficiency against the posted lines—remains an optimal strategy for deploying bonus funds for games like Cavaliers vs. Pistons and Nuggets vs. Thunder.

Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

To secure the 100% deposit match and apply it to the props analyzed above, follow this structured activation process: