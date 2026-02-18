CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan Tech
|16
|5
|3
|0
|48
|81
|54
|21
|10
|3
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|15
|5
|2
|0
|47
|83
|55
|18
|9
|3
|Augustana
|13
|8
|3
|0
|45
|65
|46
|19
|10
|3
|Bowling Green
|13
|6
|3
|0
|43
|70
|50
|16
|8
|6
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|12
|7
|3
|0
|41
|60
|46
|16
|9
|5
|Bemidji St.
|10
|11
|3
|0
|32
|64
|65
|12
|17
|4
|Lake Superior St.
|6
|15
|1
|0
|23
|41
|69
|9
|19
|2
|Ferris St.
|5
|18
|1
|0
|18
|63
|96
|6
|25
|1
|N. Michigan
|3
|18
|1
|0
|12
|35
|81
|3
|26
|1
___
Friday’s Games
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 26
Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 27
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
