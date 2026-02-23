Campaigners demand action after 4 Premier League players racially abused on ‘appalling weekend’

Anti-discrimination campaigners bemoaned an “appalling weekend” in the Premier League after four players were targeted with racial abuse on their…

Anti-discrimination campaigners bemoaned an “appalling weekend” in the Premier League after four players were targeted with racial abuse on their social media accounts following games.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri shared images of racist messages they were sent privately over Instagram following their teams’ match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday that finished 1-1.

Wolverhampton striker Tolu Arokodare showed racially aggravated messages he received on Instagram after a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Sunday, during which he had a penalty saved.

Sunderland said its winger, Romaine Mundle, was also subjected to “vile online racist abuse” after his substitute appearance in a 3-1 home loss to Fulham.

Kick It Out, a British-based anti-discrimination charity, repeated its calls for platforms to do more to address the problem.

“This has been an appalling weekend after four players called out the racist abuse they’ve received on social media. But the sad fact is, we know it happens regularly,” the organization said.

“The message from them is loud and clear: action must follow. Players cannot be expected to tolerate this behavior, and nor should anyone else.”

The UK Football Policing Unit said Monday it received four separate reports of abuse toward top-flight players over the last three days.

“There is absolutely no place for racial abuse, either online or in person, and anyone who believes they can hide behind their keyboards should think again,” said chief constable Mark Roberts, who heads the unit.

“The UKFPU condemns this abhorrent behavior and we will ensure that, through our dedicated team of officers, we do everything possible to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

The Premier League also condemned the abuse of the players.

“There are serious consequences for anybody found guilty of discrimination and we will offer our full support with their investigations,” the competition said. “Football is for everyone — there is no room for racism.”

The 22-year-old Mundle has since deleted his Instagram account, the Sunderland Echo newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, Rangers said players Djeidi Gassama and Emmanuel Fernandez received racial abuse on their Instagram accounts after the 2-2 draw with Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

“For any player, opening a phone and seeing abuse tied to the color of their skin is simply unacceptable,” Rangers said on its website on Monday. “The content has been reported to (Instagram owner) Meta and will be reported to Police Scotland.”

The incidents came days after UEFA began an investigation into claims by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior that he was racially abused on the field by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League game in Lisbon.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.