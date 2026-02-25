Bulls take on the Trail Blazers on 10-game slide

Portland Trail Blazers (28-31, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-35, 12th in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Thursday,…

Portland Trail Blazers (28-31, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-35, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago comes into the matchup against Portland as losers of 10 games in a row.

The Bulls have gone 15-16 at home. Chicago is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.8 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Trail Blazers have gone 12-16 away from home. Portland ranks third in the Western Conference with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 11.5.

The Bulls are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers’ 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (47.8%).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 122-121 on Nov. 20. Isaac Okoro scored 13 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matas Buzelis is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bulls. Guerschon Yabusele is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clingan is averaging 11.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 0-10, averaging 106.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Zach Collins: out for season (toe), Jalen Smith: day to day (calf).

Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija: out (back), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Robert Williams III: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.