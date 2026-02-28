Brian Schwake has 2 saves for Nashville in 0-0 tie with Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schwake had two saves for Nashville SC on Saturday night in a 0-0 tie with…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schwake had two saves for Nashville SC on Saturday night in a 0-0 tie with FC Dallas.

Matthew Corcoran, a 20-year-old midfielder who made his first start of the season and the fourth of his career, was shown his second yellow card in the 84th minute and Nashville (1-0-1) played a man down the rest of the way.

Schwake, who had his first shutout in his second MLS start, made a diving stop of a shot by Anderson Julio from outside the area in the first minute of stoppage time.

Michael Collodi had a save for Dallas (1-0-1).

Nashville had 54% possession but was outshot 10-7, 2-1 on target.

Joaquín Valiente made his MLS debut when he subbed on for Patrickson Delgado in the 62nd minute.

