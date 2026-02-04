Bonny and Diouf both score as Inter Milan beats Torino 2-1 to reach Italian Cup semifinals

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Inter Milan reached the Italian Cup semifinals after beating Torino 2-1 on Wednesday with French players…

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Inter Milan reached the Italian Cup semifinals after beating Torino 2-1 on Wednesday with French players Ange-Yoan Bonny and Andy Diouf both scoring.

A close-range header from Bonny put Inter in the 35th minute and Diouf doubled the Nerazzurri’s lead moments into the second half. Croatian striker Sandro Kulenovic pulled a goal back for Torino in the 57th.

The match was held at the U-Power Stadium in Monza because the San Siro was not available due to the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Inter is bidding to win the Coppa Italia for the 10th time while Torino’s wait goes on with its last Coppa title coming in 1993.

Atalanta faces record 15-time champion Juventus on Thursday, while Napoli hosts Como next Tuesday and Lazio goes to defending champion Bologna next Wednesday.

