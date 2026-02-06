BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Super Bowl LX, NBA, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

With the Seahawks and Patriots meeting on neutral turf at Levi's Stadium, new customers can activate BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure their regional welcome offer. For users in most states, the available promotion is the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This allows you to place an initial wager up to $1,500 on the game, and if that bet loses, you will receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets here.







This safety net provides an excellent opportunity to back either side in this high-stakes February 8 matchup on NBC without the immediate risk of a total loss on your opening wager.

Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have a different designated offer. In these four states, new users qualify exclusively for the Bet $10, Win $150 bonus. Under this promotion, if you place a $10 wager on the Seahawks vs. Patriots game and that bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 on Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are set to face the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, for this high-stakes postseason matchup. Scheduled for February 08, 2026, kickoff is set for 03:30 PM PST and will be broadcast on NBC.

The Patriots enter this game with a stellar 17-3 overall record on the season (3-0 in the postseason), facing a Seahawks squad that is 2-0 in the postseason and has won their last 8 games in primetime.

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Odds & Analysis

The Seattle Seahawks enter the game as significant favorites. Below are the current betting odds found on MGM.

The betting trends suggest a clash of strengths regarding the spread. The New England Patriots have been reliable in big moments, going 5-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last five primetime games. They are also 5-1 ATS over their last six games generally. Conversely, the Seattle Seahawks are 6-1 ATS in primetime over their last seven games and have covered the spread in four consecutive games following a win.

For bettors looking at the total, the “Over” has been a consistent trend for both squads in high-profile spots. The over has hit in five of the Seattle Seahawks’ last six games in primetime, and similarly, the over has hit in six of the New England Patriots’ last eight games overall. Seattle has been dominant when expected to win, boasting a 15-1 record as a favorite this season and winning their last 13 games in that role. Meanwhile, New England thrives on momentum, holding a 14-1 record in their last 15 games coming off a win.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code for the Big Game

To unlock the welcome promotion before the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium, follow these simple steps to set up your account: