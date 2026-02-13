Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Wisconsin-Michigan State, NCAAB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

There is nothing better than a Friday night loaded with pivotal conference matchups to kickstart the weekend. Whether you’re dialed into the Big Ten battle between Michigan State and Wisconsin or scouting the MAAC clash with Iona and Canisius, we have a real chance to pad our bankrolls before tip-off. By signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, new customers can place a simple $5 qualifying wager on tonight’s action and lock in $150 in bonus bets.







Here is the best part: you get that bonus regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, as long as it settles within 30 days. For those of us looking for a little extra value, new users in Pennsylvania also score 50 spins for the online casino, while folks in New Jersey get 10 Golden Chips. It is a nice payday just for getting in on the action at the Kohl Center or Koessler Athletic Center.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for College Basketball: Claim $150 for Friday Night Action

This welcome offer is the perfect way to build a war chest for the rest of the college basketball season. By using the code below, you can secure bonus bets to use on marquee matchups like Michigan State vs. Wisconsin without sweating the initial result.

Friday’s slate offers some ideal spots to trigger this “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion. The Wisconsin Badgers host the Michigan State Spartans at the Kohl Center in Madison at 7:00 PM CST on FOX. If you are looking for value in the mid-majors, keep an eye on the 7:00 PM EST tip-off between the Iona Gaels and the Canisius Golden Griffins at the Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo on ESPN+. A $5 wager on the spread, moneyline, or total for either game triggers the bonus, win or lose.

To unlock the $150 welcome offer, you need to place a $5 qualifying wager. Strategically, you need to be aware of the odds requirement: your initial bet must have odds of -500 or longer. A selection at -450 works perfectly, but don’t try to play it too safe with a heavy favorite priced at -800—that won’t qualify.

Once the bonus bets hit your account, you have seven days to use them before they expire, so don’t sit on them too long. And for my readers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, don’t forget those extra casino perks (50 spins and 10 Golden Chips, respectively) included in the package.

College Basketball Odds for Feb.13

Friday night features key conference matchups in the Big Ten and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The spotlight is firmly on the Kohl Center as ranked Michigan State takes on Wisconsin, while Iona travels to Buffalo to face Canisius.

Here are the lines we are looking at for tonight’s games:

Prime Time Matchups & Betting Angles

Michigan State Spartans at Wisconsin Badgers The #10 Spartans head into Madison as slight -2 road favorites, and this feels like a classic physical Big Ten battle. The narrative here is all about Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr. He is averaging a conference-leading 9.1 assists per game and has been absolutely electric recently, despite the noise surrounding his aggressive play style. He is truly the “Floor General” right now.

However, Wisconsin has a legitimate counter in Nolan Winter. The forward has been a rebounding machine, ranking third in the Big Ten with 214 boards. His ability to clean the glass could limit MSU’s second-chance points. With the total set at 148, the clash between Fears’ pace and Winter’s interior defense will decide if this goes over or turns into a grinder.

Iona Gaels at Canisius Golden Griffins Iona heads into Buffalo as a 5-point favorite, and they are desperate to snap their current skid. I’m watching CJ Anthony closely; sitting second in the MAAC with 134 assists, he is the engine for the Gaels. He will be matched up against a Canisius squad that has struggled mightily, losing nine straight.

The Golden Griffins’ backcourt features durability specialist Kahlil Singleton, but there are questions surrounding his health after he missed the last game. If he is less than 100%, laying the points with Iona (-5) looks like the sharper play. With a lower total of 136.5, possessions will be at a premium as both squads try to claw back some respectability in conference play.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

With the Spartans battling the Badgers and Iona looking to bounce back in Buffalo, we have plenty of action to target this Friday. If you are ready to jump in, follow these steps to claim your welcome offer.

To participate, you must enter the bonus code WTOP365 during registration.

Activation Steps: