Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Houston-Iowa State, College Basketball Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Monday’s college hoops schedule gives you a pair of headline matchups featuring elite programs, making it a great time to jump in with the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365. You can follow Syracuse Orange at Duke Blue Devils and Houston Cougars vs. Iowa State Cyclones, two Top-5 showdowns bringing the intensity of March. With this welcome offer, place a simple $5 wager and receive $150 in bonus bets no matter how your first bet turns out.







Monday’s slate may be shorter than usual, but the quality is elite. You get an ACC spotlight clash with Syracuse–No. 4 Duke and a massive Big 12 battle between No. 3 Houston and No. 5 Iowa State. Both matchups feature ranked programs and championship aspirations, giving you multiple ways to lock in the latest welcome deal while enjoying high level college hoops.

Use Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $150 Bonus on Syracuse-Duke, Houston-ISU

The Bet365 promo code offer keeps things clear cut. You place a $5 wager on any eligible market tied to Monday’s college basketball games to enter. Then, once the bet is settled, Bet365 credits your account with $150 in bonus bets, no matter what. You then have seven (7) days to use those credits on other wagers, as the NBA will be tipping back off this week.

Syracuse–Duke brings a major ACC showcase, with the Blue Devils protecting home court against a scrappy Orange squad. You can target spreads, totals, or player props like points, rebounds, and three-pointers to lock in the welcome deal.

Houston–Iowa State adds Big 12 firepower to the night, matching two Top-5 teams with deep rotations and strong defenses. With Arizona losing this weekend, this game could go a long way in determining who the number one seed in the tournament ends up being.

So, imagine you put a $20 wager on Duke and Houston to win their games. That bet would qualify for the offer and, even if you lose, Bet365 will still credit your account with the bonuses.

Bet365 In-App Specials Monday

After activating the welcome bonus, Bet365 gives you even more ways to stay involved with the sportsbook. Check out these ways to keep the action going Monday:

Early Payouts : Bet on a team to win outright tonight and win your bet once they take an 18 point lead

SGP Boost : Choose a game tonight and create your own same game parlay and earn enhanced odds

Parlay Boost Builder : With two huge games on the docket, build a parlay that ties in both and earn up to a 100 percent boost on your wager

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Directions to Claim Latest Signup Deal

Registering with the Bet365 bonus code takes only a few minutes. You’ll provide standard personal and financial details to create your account, such as your name, age, address, email, and preferred payment method.

An initial cash deposit that covers your starting wager must be made before a qualifying bet can be placed. Deposit options include your credit card, debit card or a payment app, like PayPal.

The $150 in bonus bets will be credited automatically once the bet is settled. Remember, those bonus bets expire after seven (7) days, but you can spread them across multiple wagers during that time period.