Benfica suspends five fans for racist behavior during Champions League match against Real Madrid

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica has suspended five fans for racist behavior during the Champions League match against Real Madrid, when its player Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially insulting Vinícius Júnior.

Benfica said in a statement Friday that disciplinary proceedings were opened against the five club members and they may ultimately be expelled.

The club suspended them after an initial internal investigation found evidence of “inappropriate behavior in the stands, of a racist nature, incompatible with the values ​​and principles that govern the club.”

Television images showed some fans making monkey gestures after Madrid’s 1-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs on Feb. 17. The match had to be halted for nearly 10 minutes because of Vinícius’ accusation that Prestianni called him “monkey” after the Brazilian player scored and celebrated in front of the Benfica fans.

Prestianni denied racially insulting Vinícius but was provisionally suspended by UEFA from the second leg in Madrid on Wednesday, when the hosts won 2-1 — with one of the goals scored by Vinícius — to reach the round of 16 of the European competition.

