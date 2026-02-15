Benatia resigns as Marseille’s sporting director, just days after coach De Zerbi’s departure

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Medhi Benatia has resigned as Marseille’s sporting director, just days after the departure of coach Roberto…

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Medhi Benatia has resigned as Marseille’s sporting director, just days after the departure of coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Benatia posted on Instagram on Sunday to say he is leaving.

“Given the tensions surrounding the (club’s) management, I have indeed submitted my resignation,” the former Bayern Munich and Juventus defender wrote. “I do not want my presence to become an obstacle or a burden to the organization and its development.”

Marseille drew 2-2 at home to Strasbourg on Saturday, after leading 2-0, and sits 12 points behind leader Lens in fourth place. That draw followed a crushing 5-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain and elimination from the Champions League after a 3-0 loss at Club Brugge.

“I cannot ignore the current climate. I feel a growing dissatisfaction, a breakdown in relations that I deeply regret,” Benatia said. “In Marseille, results are the only true measure of success.”

Marseille was for long the only French club to win the Champions League, until PSG’s triumph last season.

Marseille has won nine French league titles but not won a trophy since the now-defunct League Cup in 2012.

