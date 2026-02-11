Bay FC acquires Claire Hutton in $1.1 million transfer from the Kansas City Current

National Women’s Soccer League club Bay FC has acquired U.S. national team midfielder Claire Hutton from the Kansas City Current…

National Women’s Soccer League club Bay FC has acquired U.S. national team midfielder Claire Hutton from the Kansas City Current for $1.1 million in intra-league transfer funds.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder signed with the Current out of high school in late 2023. She played in 25 regular-season games last season, starting 22, and was named to the NWSL Best XI First Team.

Hutton has also appeared in 13 matches for the senior national team and has scored one goal. She captained the United States during a match against Paraguay last month, taking the armband from Trinity Rodman in a 6-0 victory.

“Claire is an important signing for us. She’s a top-quality player who is tight on the ball, and she has the mobility and physical presence to break up play,” Bay coach Emma Coates said in a statement. “Despite her age she brings experience and a strong mentality, and we believe she has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world.”

The $1.1 million fee is among the highest paid in the NWSL for a transfer.

Bay FC, which plays its home matches in San Jose, California, went 4-14-8 last season, finishing second-to-last in the league standings. Coach Albertin Montoya stepped down at the end of the season.

Coates was hired in December after serving as coach of England’s under-23 national team.

“It’s clear from coach Coates how detailed her vision is and how much she values challenging players to keep improving,” Hutton said. “The standards she wants to set and the environment the club is building really resonated with me, and I’m excited to join a group that pushes each other every day as we compete at the highest level while winning championships.”

