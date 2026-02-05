AP NFL MVP Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by…

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: 366 points (24 first-place votes)

Drake Maye, New England: 361 (23)

Josh Allen, Buffalo: 91 (2)

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco: 71

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, 49

Others with first-place votes: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (1)

