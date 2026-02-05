Live Radio
Home » Sports » AP NFL MVP Voting

AP NFL MVP Voting

The Associated Press

February 5, 2026, 11:11 PM

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: 366 points (24 first-place votes)

Drake Maye, New England: 361 (23)

Josh Allen, Buffalo: 91 (2)

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco: 71

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, 49

Others with first-place votes: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (1)

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Election News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up