AP NFL MVP Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: 366 points (24 first-place votes)
Drake Maye, New England: 361 (23)
Josh Allen, Buffalo: 91 (2)
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco: 71
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, 49
Others with first-place votes: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (1)
