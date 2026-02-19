Anton Lundell returns from a bout of norovirus to help Finland reach the Olympic semifinals

MILAN (AP) — Finland advanced to the semifinals of men’s hockey at the Olympics on a goal in overtime set…

MILAN (AP) — Finland advanced to the semifinals of men’s hockey at the Olympics on a goal in overtime set up by Anton Lundell.

The Finns did not have Lundell in their final group play game because he had contracted norovirus and was in isolation with roommate Oliver Kapanen. They are now back, glad the uncomfortable stomach illness did not sideline them for longer.

“I feel great,” Lundell said after practice Thursday. “It wasn’t fun. It wasn’t fun, but I’m just happy to be out there now.”

A norovirus outbreak that spread throughout Finland’s women’s hockey team depleted the roster and caused its first game earlier this month to be postponed. Members of the men’s team had heard about the virus while playing back in the NHL in North America before traveling to Italy.

“We knew there’s been (cases) in the village before,” Lundell said. “We tried to do everything we can, wash our hands.”

Finland’s men’s team has been able to play all of its games, winning three of four to set up a matchup Friday against unbeaten top-seeded Canada for a spot in the final. The virus never threatened to spread.

“I think that’s why they kind of just isolated those two guys for a little bit (so) that it won’t get all the way to the team,” said forward Eetu Luostarinen, who is also a teammate of Lundell’s with the back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers. “That was (well)-handled by the management, so I think there was no worries.”

Lundell skated 28 shifts for 14 1/2 minutes of ice time in the quarterfinal victory against Switzerland. Finland rallied from a two-goal deficit and survived the scare after Artturi Lehkonen scored in overtime off a pass from Lundell, who’s glad to be back contributing.

“It feels great,” Lundell said. “It feels really good. Huge win (against Switzerland). That was unbelievable. That’s such a roller coaster emotionally, and just to be able to come out on top of it was unreal.”

