Alex Ferguson the special guest as Hearts wins to extend lead in Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Watched by Alex Ferguson, Hearts moved seven points clear in the Scottish Premiership after beating Aberdeen…

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Watched by Alex Ferguson, Hearts moved seven points clear in the Scottish Premiership after beating Aberdeen 1-0 on Saturday.

Ferguson, the former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager, was invited to the match as a guest of Hearts coach Derek McInnes.

Claudio Braga scored the decisive goal in the 28th minute for Hearts, which will be watching the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic on Sunday with interest.

Rangers is in second place, two points ahead of Celtic.

McInnes said he was in his office with Ferguson ahead of the game and would be catching up with him again afterward.

“It was nice for him to see Tynecastle the way it was and see a winning performance,” McInnes said. “He’s watched us a lot this season and he’s quite tuned in to what we’re doing so I’m grateful that he’s made the effort to come and see us today.”

Not since 1985, when Aberdeen was champion under Ferguson, has a team other than Celtic or Rangers been Scottish champion.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.