76ers send former promising prospect McCain to Thunder for 4 draft picks, including 1st-rounder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2026 Houston Rockets first-round draft pick and three second-round picks on Wednesday.

The Sixers will receive the most favorable second-round pick in 2027 from Oklahoma City, Houston, Indiana or Miami; one from Milwaukee in 2028; and another from the Thunder in 2028.

The 21-year-old McCain was considered a bright piece of the Sixers’ future after they made him the 16th pick in the 2024 draft.

But McCain averaged only 6.6 points in 37 games this season. He goes to a Thunder team reeling from the loss of reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to an abdominal strain that will sideline him until after the All-Star break.

McCain was off to a fantastic start last season in his brief career before he suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee during a December game against Indiana.

McCain had averaged 15.3 points in 23 games for a Philadelphia team that entered last season with championship aspirations before injuries sunk it into the draft lottery. He started eight games and was an instant fan favorite out of Duke in large part after amassing millions of followers on TikTok.

McCain earned Eastern Conference rookie of the month honors for November.

He struggled to regain his place in the rotation as the Sixers returned to playoff contention behind No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe.

