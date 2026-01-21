Yacht crew member dies during Transatlantic Race

BERLIN (AP) — A member of the crew of a German sailing yacht has died following an incident during a…

BERLIN (AP) — A member of the crew of a German sailing yacht has died following an incident during a race across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Academic Sailing Club of Berlin, or ASV-Berlin, said Tuesday that the crew member, who was not named, had been hurt when “a serious accident occurred” aboard its yacht, the Walross 4.

“The crew member involved was transferred to a nearby freighter as part of the measures initiated with the coordinating rescue services. Sadly, the crew member has passed away,” the club said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened and mourn with the family. The remaining crew aboard Walross 4 are receiving professional care en route to their destination port.”

The Royal Ocean Racing Club organizes the Transatlantic Race from the Spanish island of Lanzarote to the Caribbean island of Antigua.

“On behalf of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the crew member,” RORC Commodore Deb Fish said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are also with the yacht’s crew at this profoundly difficult time. We would like to thank all involved in the emergency response for their professionalism.”

The RORC previously said Monday that a crew member on the Walross 4 had been rendered unconscious following the unspecified incident around halfway through the Atlantic crossing. The RORC said at the time that the crew member had been taken aboard a commercial vessel, with plans for a later medical transfer by helicopter to the Portuguese island group of the Azores.

