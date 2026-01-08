White Sox claim catcher Drew Romo off waivers from the Mets

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox claimed catcher Drew Romo off waivers on Thursday and designated infielder Ben Cowles…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox claimed catcher Drew Romo off waivers on Thursday and designated infielder Ben Cowles for assignment.

Romo, 24, appeared in three games with Colorado last year. He was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on Dec. 5 and by the New York Mets on Dec. 17.

Romo was selected by the Rockies with the No. 35 pick in the 2020 amateur draft. He batted .258 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 65 games in the minors in 2025.

Cowles, 25, was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 3. He hit .235 with nine homers and 49 RBIs in 128 games at the Triple-A level last season.

