Utah takes on Dallas following Guenther’s 2-goal showing

Dallas Stars (27-11-9, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (23-20-4, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9…

Dallas Stars (27-11-9, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (23-20-4, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Dallas Stars after Dylan Guenther scored two goals in the Mammoth’s 6-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Utah is 23-20-4 overall with a 7-6-0 record against the Central Division. The Mammoth have a 22-7-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Dallas is 27-11-9 overall with a 7-3-1 record against the Central Division. The Stars have a 12-1-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Jason Peterka has scored 16 goals with 16 assists for the Mammoth. Guenther has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 18 goals and 44 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Stars: 2-4-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.