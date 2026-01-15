Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Fantasy Bonus for NBA Picks (Jan. 15)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New basketball fans can dive into tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat action by using the Underdog promo code WTOP to unlock a fantastic welcome bonus. This offer is exclusively for new users: simply sign up, play $5 on your first entry, and you will instantly get a $75 fantasy bonus here .







This bonus is conveniently broken down into ten separate $7.50 entries, which you can use to make picks on player statistics for tonight’s game—like Jaylen Brown’s points or Bam Adebayo’s rebounds—or any other NBA matchup this week. It’s an excellent way to explore the platform and get more involved in the game.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA

This welcome offer from Underdog gives new users a significant advantage for tonight’s NBA slate, including the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat showdown.

The current Underdog welcome offer is a slam dunk for new customers looking to get in on the NBA action. When you sign up and make your first entry of just $5, Underdog instantly credits your account with $75 in bonus entries. This bonus isn’t a single lump sum; it’s conveniently divided into ten separate $7.50 entries. This structure gives you multiple chances to build lineups for games like the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat or any other matchup on the board, allowing you to spread your picks across different players and statistics.

This promotion is exclusively available to new Underdog customers who are making their first deposit. To be eligible, you must be physically located in a state where Underdog operates and meet the legal age requirement for that jurisdiction. This is generally 18 or older, but you must be 21+ in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Virginia, and 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska. Once you meet these criteria and place your qualifying $5 entry, the bonus entries are yours to use immediately.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

Tonight’s Eastern Conference clash sees the Boston Celtics travel to face the Miami Heat. Both teams enter the contest with significant players sidelined. The Boston Celtics will be without star forward Jayson Tatum (Achilles) and Josh Minott (Ankle).

The Miami Heat are also shorthanded, missing key guards Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Knee) and Davion Mitchell (Shoulder), which will force others to step into larger roles. Statistically, the Boston Celtics have been one of the league’s top teams, boasting a net rating of +6.5, while the Miami Heat have a solid +1.7 rating.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Statistics & Analysis

With key players out for both squads, others will have ample opportunity to exceed their statistical averages. Jaylen Brown, in particular, sees his usage rate soar to 36.63% without Jayson Tatum on the floor. His points line is set at 29.5, right at his season average, making the higher number an intriguing look given his expanded role.

For the Miami Heat, Norman Powell could be a primary beneficiary of the backcourt injuries. He is averaging 23.8 points per game (811 points in 34 games), and his line is set at 21.5. Another Miami Heat player to watch is Andrew Wiggins, whose 3-point line is 1.5. He is averaging 1.86 made threes per contest on a strong 39.88% shooting, making the higher number a solid proposition. Bam Adebayo’s rebound line sits at 9.5, just below his season average of 9.69, and he has collected 13 double-doubles in 32 games.

Here are some popular player statistics for tonight’s game:

Jaylen Brown (BOS): Points 29.5, Rebounds 6.5, Assists 5.5, 3-Pointers 2.5

Points 29.5, Rebounds 6.5, Assists 5.5, 3-Pointers 2.5 Derrick White (BOS): Points 19.5, Rebounds 4.5, Assists 5.5, 3-Pointers 3.5

Points 19.5, Rebounds 4.5, Assists 5.5, 3-Pointers 3.5 Payton Pritchard (BOS): Points 16.5, Rebounds 4.5, Assists 5.5, 3-Pointers 2.5

Points 16.5, Rebounds 4.5, Assists 5.5, 3-Pointers 2.5 Anfernee Simons (BOS): Points 12.5, Rebounds 2.5, Assists 2.5, 3-Pointers 2.5

Points 12.5, Rebounds 2.5, Assists 2.5, 3-Pointers 2.5 Neemias Queta (BOS): Points 9.5, Rebounds 8.5, Assists 1.5

Points 9.5, Rebounds 8.5, Assists 1.5 Norman Powell (MIA): Points 21.5, Rebounds 3.5, Assists 2.5, 3-Pointers 2.5

Points 21.5, Rebounds 3.5, Assists 2.5, 3-Pointers 2.5 Tyler Herro (MIA): Points 21.5, Rebounds 4.5, Assists 3.5, 3-Pointers 2.5

Points 21.5, Rebounds 4.5, Assists 3.5, 3-Pointers 2.5 Andrew Wiggins (MIA): Points 13.5, Rebounds 4.5, Assists 2.5, 3-Pointers 1.5

Points 13.5, Rebounds 4.5, Assists 2.5, 3-Pointers 1.5 Bam Adebayo (MIA): Points 15.5, Rebounds 9.5, Assists 2.5, 3-Pointers 0.5

Points 15.5, Rebounds 9.5, Assists 2.5, 3-Pointers 0.5 Pelle Larsson (MIA): Points 9.5, Rebounds 3.5, Assists 3.5, 3-Pointers 1.5

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Underdog and claiming your $75 bonus for tonight’s NBA action is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate the offer and begin making your picks.

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new Underdog account. During registration, you will be prompted to enter standard personal information and must use the promo code WTOP to qualify for the offer. This promotion is only available for new users who meet the age and location requirements. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, make an initial deposit of at least $5. Underdog offers several secure and convenient payment methods. Place Your First Entry: Build your first lineup and place an entry of at least $5. For tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game, you could build an entry around Jaylen Brown to exceed his 29.5 points line and Andrew Wiggins to surpass 1.5 three-pointers. Receive Your Bonus: After submitting your qualifying $5 entry, you will instantly receive $75 in bonus entries, delivered as ten separate $7.50 entries.

When building your entries, you have a couple of options. A Standard entry requires two or more picks, and for the maximum payout, all of your selections must be correct. Alternatively, you can choose a Flex entry, which requires three or more picks. The Flex option provides a safety net, allowing you to still receive a payout even if one of your picks is incorrect.