Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 76, Dreher 34
Andrew Jackson 74, North Central 8
Ashley Ridge 54, R.B. Stall 20
Atlantic Collegiate 51, East Clarendon 29
Beaufort 59, Bishop England 31
Ben Lippen 50, Northside Christian 30
Blythewood 53, Sumter 17
Broome 57, Union County 44
Buford 45, Central 30
Camden 68, York Comprehensive 10
Chapman 47, Mountain View 31
Chester 45, Mid-Carolina 42
Chesterfield 54, Cheraw 38
Christ Church Episcopal 52, Palmetto HS SC 33
Clinton 60, Columbia 23
Clover 70, Indian Land 11
Colleton County 52, Bluffton 34
Conway 38, St. James 35
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 42, Jefferson Davis Academy 33
Dorman 55, James F. Byrnes 49
Dutch Fork 60, White Knoll 29
Eastside 68, Wade Hampton (G) 25
Eau Claire 34, Fairfield Central 30
First Baptist 55, Ashley Hall 18
Fountain Inn 59, Wren 53
Gaffney 67, Spartanburg 48
Goose Creek 57, Berkeley 52
Gray Collegiate Academy 68, South Aiken 32
Greenville Technical Charter 42, Chesnee 36
Greenwood 62, Hillcrest 24
Hammond 55, Augusta Christian, Ga. 20
Hanahan 44, North Charleston 37
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 44, Ridge Spring-Monetta 32
Irmo 46, River Bluff 41
J.L. Mann 68, T.L. Hanna 60
Kingstree 58, Mullins 37
Landrum 76, High Point Academy 19
Latta 47, Johnsonville 21
Laurens 64, Southside 14
Laurens Academy 51, Oakbrook Prep 22
Lee Central 68, Lamar 6
Lewisville 48, Great Falls 45
Lexington 48, Chapin 26
Lucy Beckham 73, Stratford 53
Marion 54, Manning 51
Mead Hall Episcopal 43, Community Christian, Ga. 24
Midland Valley 56, Aiken 25
Nation Ford 52, Catawba Ridge 22
Ninety Six 61, Pelion 41
North Augusta 57, Airport 18
North Myrtle Beach 57, Carolina Forest 52
Northwood Academy 61, Porter-Gaud 18
Pee Dee Academy 44, Dillon Christian 25
Rock Hill 65, Northwestern 21
Socastee 47, Myrtle Beach 37
South Pointe 63, Lancaster 36
Summerville 46, James Island 37
Thornwell 42, Whitmire 32
Timberland 67, Academic Magnet 20
Upstate HomeSchool 66, Bob Jones Academy 16
W.J. Keenan 61, Swansea 12
Wagener-Salley 45, Calhoun County 27
Walhalla 73, Pendleton 30
Wando 64, Cane Bay 24
West Ashley 71, Fort Dorchester 43
West Oak 64, Crescent 30
Woodmont 66, Easley 21
Woodruff 42, Greer Middle College 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.