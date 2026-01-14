Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= A.C. Flora 76, Dreher 34 Andrew Jackson 74, North Central 8 Ashley Ridge 54, R.B. Stall 20…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 76, Dreher 34

Andrew Jackson 74, North Central 8

Ashley Ridge 54, R.B. Stall 20

Atlantic Collegiate 51, East Clarendon 29

Beaufort 59, Bishop England 31

Ben Lippen 50, Northside Christian 30

Blythewood 53, Sumter 17

Broome 57, Union County 44

Buford 45, Central 30

Camden 68, York Comprehensive 10

Chapman 47, Mountain View 31

Chester 45, Mid-Carolina 42

Chesterfield 54, Cheraw 38

Christ Church Episcopal 52, Palmetto HS SC 33

Clinton 60, Columbia 23

Clover 70, Indian Land 11

Colleton County 52, Bluffton 34

Conway 38, St. James 35

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 42, Jefferson Davis Academy 33

Dorman 55, James F. Byrnes 49

Dutch Fork 60, White Knoll 29

Eastside 68, Wade Hampton (G) 25

Eau Claire 34, Fairfield Central 30

First Baptist 55, Ashley Hall 18

Fountain Inn 59, Wren 53

Gaffney 67, Spartanburg 48

Goose Creek 57, Berkeley 52

Gray Collegiate Academy 68, South Aiken 32

Greenville Technical Charter 42, Chesnee 36

Greenwood 62, Hillcrest 24

Hammond 55, Augusta Christian, Ga. 20

Hanahan 44, North Charleston 37

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 44, Ridge Spring-Monetta 32

Irmo 46, River Bluff 41

J.L. Mann 68, T.L. Hanna 60

Kingstree 58, Mullins 37

Landrum 76, High Point Academy 19

Latta 47, Johnsonville 21

Laurens 64, Southside 14

Laurens Academy 51, Oakbrook Prep 22

Lee Central 68, Lamar 6

Lewisville 48, Great Falls 45

Lexington 48, Chapin 26

Lucy Beckham 73, Stratford 53

Marion 54, Manning 51

Mead Hall Episcopal 43, Community Christian, Ga. 24

Midland Valley 56, Aiken 25

Nation Ford 52, Catawba Ridge 22

Ninety Six 61, Pelion 41

North Augusta 57, Airport 18

North Myrtle Beach 57, Carolina Forest 52

Northwood Academy 61, Porter-Gaud 18

Pee Dee Academy 44, Dillon Christian 25

Rock Hill 65, Northwestern 21

Socastee 47, Myrtle Beach 37

South Pointe 63, Lancaster 36

Summerville 46, James Island 37

Thornwell 42, Whitmire 32

Timberland 67, Academic Magnet 20

Upstate HomeSchool 66, Bob Jones Academy 16

W.J. Keenan 61, Swansea 12

Wagener-Salley 45, Calhoun County 27

Walhalla 73, Pendleton 30

Wando 64, Cane Bay 24

West Ashley 71, Fort Dorchester 43

West Oak 64, Crescent 30

Woodmont 66, Easley 21

Woodruff 42, Greer Middle College 31

