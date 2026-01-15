Suns star Devin Booker out against Pistons after injuring ankle in previous game against Heat

DETROIT (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is out with an ankle injury against the Detroit Pistons. The Suns…

DETROIT (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is out with an ankle injury against the Detroit Pistons.

The Suns ruled out the four-time All-Star on Thursday night because of swelling, two days after he played through the injury in a loss to Miami.

Booker had 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists against the Heat. He is averaging 25.2 points and 6.5 assists this season.

Suns coach Jordan Ott is hopeful Booker can return to the lineup on the road against the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Ott said guard Jalen Green is participating in 5-on-5 drills, another step in his comeback from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the lineup for two-plus months. He scored 29 points in his season debut in November and was limited to two points in his next game on Nov. 8, playing limited minutes.

