Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Jan. 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. CBSSN — UMass…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Jan. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — UMass at Ohio

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

ESPN — Duke at Louisville

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at West Virginia

ESPNU — South Carolina at LSU

FS1 — Michigan at Penn St.

PEACOCK — St. John’s at Butler

SECN — Georgia at Florida

8 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

CBSSN — George Washington at Dayton

TRUTV — Georgetown at DePaul

9 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Boston College

ESPN — TCU at Kansas

ESPN2 — Texas at Tennessee

FS1 — Texas Tech at Houston

PEACOCK — UCLA at Wisconsin

SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Wyoming

11 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Southern Cal

GOLF

5 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: Miami at Minnesota

PEACOCK — Miami at Minnesota

11 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Sacramento

PEACOCK — Dallas at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Aberdeen at Rangers

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at West Ham United

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup – Day 5 Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA & Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup – Day 6 Quarterfinals & Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA & Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — United Cup – Day 6; Quarterfinals & Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Auckland-WTA & Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

_____

