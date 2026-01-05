Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Jan. 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — UMass at Ohio
7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech
ESPN — Duke at Louisville
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at West Virginia
ESPNU — South Carolina at LSU
FS1 — Michigan at Penn St.
PEACOCK — St. John’s at Butler
SECN — Georgia at Florida
8 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
CBSSN — George Washington at Dayton
TRUTV — Georgetown at DePaul
9 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Boston College
ESPN — TCU at Kansas
ESPN2 — Texas at Tennessee
FS1 — Texas Tech at Houston
PEACOCK — UCLA at Wisconsin
SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn
10 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Wyoming
11 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Nevada
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Southern Cal
GOLF
5 p.m.
ESPN — TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: Miami at Minnesota
PEACOCK — Miami at Minnesota
11 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Sacramento
PEACOCK — Dallas at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Florida at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Aberdeen at Rangers
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at West Ham United
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup – Day 5 Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA & Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup – Day 6 Quarterfinals & Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA & Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — United Cup – Day 6; Quarterfinals & Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Auckland-WTA & Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
_____
