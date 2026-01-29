Sports on TV for Friday, Jan. 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Jan. 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. CBSSN — Kent…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Jan. 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Akron

7 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at Saint Louis

ESPNU — Mount St. Mary’s at St. Peter’s

FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Loyola of Chicago at VCU

FS1 — Boise St. at Grand Canyon

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida

7:45 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Missouri

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

10 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Illinois

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, Fla.

Noon

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, Third Round, Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Orlando

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Golden State

NBL BASKETBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday)

NBATV — Perth at Illawarra

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:15 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr at Al Kholood

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier: Curacao vs. El Salvador, Round One, Willemstad, Curaçao

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier: Belize vs. Dominican Republic, Round One, Managua, Nicaragua

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

UNRIVALED BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Breeze vs. Phantom, Miami

TRUTV — Breeze vs. Phantom, Miami

8:45 p.m.

TNT — Rose vs. Lunar Owls, Miami

TRUTV — Rose vs. Lunar Owls, Miami

