NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Seattle
|4½
|4½
|(45½)
|at NEW ENGLAND
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at MIAMI
|4½
|(235½)
|Chicago
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA Lakers
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA Clippers
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at WESTERN CAROLINA
|1½
|Samford
|East Tennessee State
|2½
|at WOFFORD
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-195
|Los Angeles
|+161
|at TAMPA BAY
|-207
|Boston
|+170
|Vegas
|-122
|at ANAHEIM
|+102
