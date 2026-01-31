NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Seattle 4½ 4½ (45½) at NEW ENGLAND NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Seattle 4½ 4½ (45½) at NEW ENGLAND

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Orlando at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at MIAMI 4½ (235½) Chicago at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Sacramento at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Utah at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Cleveland at DENVER OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WESTERN CAROLINA 1½ Samford East Tennessee State 2½ at WOFFORD

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -195 Los Angeles +161 at TAMPA BAY -207 Boston +170 Vegas -122 at ANAHEIM +102

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.