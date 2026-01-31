Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

January 31, 2026, 11:41 AM

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Seattle (45½) at NEW ENGLAND

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Orlando
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at MIAMI (235½) Chicago
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Utah
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at WESTERN CAROLINA Samford
East Tennessee State at WOFFORD

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -195 Los Angeles +161
at TAMPA BAY -207 Boston +170
Vegas -122 at ANAHEIM +102

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up