NFL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TAMPA BAY
|3
|2½
|(43½)
|Carolina
|Seattle
|4½
|1½
|(47½)
|at SAN FRANCISCO
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MINNESOTA
|1½
|7½
|(35½)
|Green Bay
|at CINCINNATI
|8½
|7½
|(44½)
|Cleveland
|at HOUSTON
|4½
|10½
|(39)
|Indianapolis
|at JACKSONVILLE
|4½
|12½
|(47½)
|Tennessee
|at ATLANTA
|5½
|3½
|(45)
|New Orleans
|Dallas
|1½
|3½
|(51½)
|at NY GIANTS
|at LA RAMS
|4½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ENGLAND
|2½
|10½
|(45½)
|Miami
|at BUFFALO
|9½
|7
|(38)
|NY Jets
|Kansas City
|6
|5½
|(36½)
|at LAS VEGAS
|at DENVER
|2½
|12½
|(37½)
|LA Chargers
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4½
|4
|(39)
|Washington
|at CHICAGO
|1½
|3
|(50½)
|Detroit
|Baltimore
|3
|3½
|(40½)
|at PITTSBURGH
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
