NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 3 2½ (43½) Carolina Seattle 4½ 1½ (47½) at SAN…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 3 2½ (43½) Carolina Seattle 4½ 1½ (47½) at SAN FRANCISCO

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 1½ 7½ (35½) Green Bay at CINCINNATI 8½ 7½ (44½) Cleveland at HOUSTON 4½ 10½ (39) Indianapolis at JACKSONVILLE 4½ 12½ (47½) Tennessee at ATLANTA 5½ 3½ (45) New Orleans Dallas 1½ 3½ (51½) at NY GIANTS at LA RAMS 4½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ENGLAND 2½ 10½ (45½) Miami at BUFFALO 9½ 7 (38) NY Jets Kansas City 6 5½ (36½) at LAS VEGAS at DENVER 2½ 12½ (37½) LA Chargers at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 4 (39) Washington at CHICAGO 1½ 3 (50½) Detroit Baltimore 3 3½ (40½) at PITTSBURGH

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

