Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

January 1, 2026, 12:14 AM

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TAMPA BAY 3 (43½) Carolina
Seattle (47½) at SAN FRANCISCO

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA (35½) Green Bay
at CINCINNATI (44½) Cleveland
at HOUSTON 10½ (39) Indianapolis
at JACKSONVILLE 12½ (47½) Tennessee
at ATLANTA (45) New Orleans
Dallas (51½) at NY GIANTS
at LA RAMS (46½) Arizona
at NEW ENGLAND 10½ (45½) Miami
at BUFFALO 7 (38) NY Jets
Kansas City 6 (36½) at LAS VEGAS
at DENVER 12½ (37½) LA Chargers
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (39) Washington
at CHICAGO 3 (50½) Detroit
Baltimore 3 (40½) at PITTSBURGH

