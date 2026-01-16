All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|30
|21
|8
|1
|0
|43
|91
|58
|Huntsville
|31
|18
|9
|4
|0
|40
|107
|81
|Pensacola
|29
|18
|8
|3
|0
|39
|88
|82
|Roanoke
|32
|17
|12
|2
|1
|37
|90
|82
|Evansville
|29
|14
|10
|0
|5
|33
|80
|78
|Quad City
|31
|15
|14
|2
|0
|32
|81
|87
|Knoxville
|30
|14
|14
|1
|1
|30
|72
|83
|Macon
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|28
|65
|74
|Birmingham
|32
|11
|16
|1
|4
|27
|82
|112
|Fayetteville
|30
|11
|15
|3
|1
|26
|59
|78
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Macon 4, Birmingham 1
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 0
Knoxville 2, Huntsville 0
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.