All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|30
|21
|8
|1
|0
|43
|91
|58
|Huntsville
|30
|18
|8
|4
|0
|40
|107
|79
|Pensacola
|29
|18
|8
|3
|0
|39
|88
|82
|Roanoke
|31
|16
|12
|2
|1
|35
|87
|82
|Evansville
|29
|14
|10
|0
|5
|33
|80
|78
|Quad City
|31
|15
|14
|2
|0
|32
|81
|87
|Knoxville
|29
|13
|14
|1
|1
|28
|70
|83
|Birmingham
|31
|11
|15
|1
|4
|27
|81
|108
|Macon
|27
|11
|12
|2
|2
|26
|61
|73
|Fayetteville
|29
|11
|14
|3
|1
|26
|59
|75
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham 4, Evansville 3
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
