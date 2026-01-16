Sorokin’s NHL-leading fifth shutout and Duclair’s late goal lift Islanders over Oilers 1-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves for his NHL-leading fifth shutout of the season, Anthony Duclair scored…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves for his NHL-leading fifth shutout of the season, Anthony Duclair scored the game’s only goal in the third period on the power play and the New York Islanders edged the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 on Thursday night.

Duclair broke the deadlock with 6:18 remaining in the third period after Calum Ritchie sent a backhand pass to him. Mathew Barzal also assisted on the goal, giving him 500 career points in his 576th game over 10 NHL seasons.

Leon Draisaitl — whose tripping penalty put the Islanders on the power play for their goal — nearly tied it with just over 30 seconds left, but his shot in close hit off the far post to the right of Sorokin.

Connor McDavid, who would’ve had an assist if Draisaitl’s shot went in, had his 20-game points streak end. He joined Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey as the only three players in Oilers franchise history to have a points streak of at least 20 games.

It was the 27th career shutout for Sorokin, extending his franchise record. It was the Islanders’ first shutout in Edmonton since Billy Smith also stopped 35 shots in New York’s 2-0 victory in Game 1 of the 1983 Stanley Cup Final.

The Islanders, who have won four of six overall, had lost their last six games in Edmonton, dating to 2017. They were 1-12-0 against the Oilers in Edmonton since the 2007-08 season.

Connor Ingram made 17 saves for the Oilers, who have dropped three of their last four.

Islanders: Play at Calgary on Saturday.

Oilers: Play at Vancouver on Saturday night.

