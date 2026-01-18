Sony Open in Hawaii Scores

Sunday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu
Purse: $9.1 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Final Round
|Chris Gotterup (500), $1,638,000
|63-69-68-64—264
|Ryan Gerard (300), $991,900
|69-64-68-65—266
|Patrick Rodgers (190), $627,900
|66-67-69-65—267
|Jacob Bridgeman (123), $409,500
|69-68-67-64—268
|Robert MacIntyre (123), $409,500
|67-71-67-63—268
|Daniel Berger (86), $287,105
|66-70-69-64—269
|Harry Hall (86), $287,105
|65-69-66-69—269
|Lee Hodges (86), $287,105
|70-67-67-65—269
|Taylor Pendrith (86), $287,105
|69-68-68-64—269
|Davis Riley (86), $287,105
|67-64-67-71—269
|Si Woo Kim (68), $220,675
|69-66-68-67—270
|Jake Knapp (68), $220,675
|66-68-70-66—270
|Pierceson Coody (54), $163,042
|68-70-69-64—271
|Seonghyeon Kim (54), $163,042
|63-68-72-68—271
|Hideki Matsuyama (54), $163,042
|69-70-65-67—271
|Kevin Roy (54), $163,042
|62-69-69-71—271
|Nick Taylor (54), $163,042
|62-69-70-70—271
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju (54), $163,042
|67-67-72-65—271
|Daniel Brown (43), $111,839
|70-67-69-66—272
|Ben Griffin (43), $111,839
|63-71-71-67—272
|Russell Henley (43), $111,839
|65-73-67-67—272
|John Parry (43), $111,839
|64-68-69-71—272
|Chandler Phillips (43), $111,839
|66-69-70-67—272
|Bud Cauley (33), $72,475
|71-67-67-68—273
|Corey Conners (33), $72,475
|70-67-65-71—273
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart (33), $72,475
|64-67-73-69—273
|Kensei Hirata (33), $72,475
|67-69-69-68—273
|Patton Kizzire (33), $72,475
|70-66-70-67—273
|Maverick McNealy (33), $72,475
|66-66-74-67—273
|Jordan Spieth (33), $72,475
|68-68-68-69—273
|Ricky Castillo (21), $49,898
|66-70-68-70—274
|Brice Garnett (21), $49,898
|66-69-72-67—274
|Takumi Kanaya (21), $49,898
|66-66-73-69—274
|Michael Kim (21), $49,898
|67-68-74-65—274
|Seamus Power (21), $49,898
|67-71-72-64—274
|Sam Stevens (21), $49,898
|69-68-68-69—274
|Sahith Theegala (21), $49,898
|73-66-67-68—274
|Dylan Wu (21), $49,898
|69-66-70-69—274
|Ren Yonezawa (0), $49,898
|68-68-70-68—274
|Tom Hoge (12), $31,522
|69-69-70-67—275
|Kurt Kitayama (12), $31,522
|65-69-73-68—275
|Denny McCarthy (12), $31,522
|65-73-70-67—275
|Mac Meissner (12), $31,522
|65-74-69-67—275
|Adam Scott (12), $31,522
|67-70-70-68—275
|Vijay Singh (12), $31,522
|68-70-68-69—275
|Alex Smalley (12), $31,522
|64-70-71-70—275
|J.J. Spaun (12), $31,522
|66-71-72-66—275
|Adam Svensson (12), $31,522
|65-70-67-73—275
|Vince Whaley (12), $31,522
|67-66-74-68—275
|Zac Blair (8), $22,404
|68-70-68-70—276
|David Ford (8), $22,404
|66-68-72-70—276
|Emilio Gonzalez (8), $22,404
|72-67-68-69—276
|Rico Hoey (8), $22,404
|69-70-67-70—276
|Aaron Rai (8), $22,404
|69-70-69-68—276
|Zecheng Dou (6), $20,930
|68-71-71-67—277
|Doug Ghim (6), $20,930
|69-65-74-69—277
|Hao-Tong Li (6), $20,930
|66-73-69-69—277
|Matthew McCarty (6), $20,930
|67-72-68-70—277
|Matthieu Pavon (6), $20,930
|68-69-73-67—277
|Webb Simpson (6), $20,930
|70-69-70-68—277
|Nick Dunlap (4), $19,929
|65-68-77-68—278
|Brian Harman (4), $19,929
|68-68-74-68—278
|Zach Johnson (4), $19,929
|68-70-74-66—278
|John Keefer (4), $19,929
|68-71-70-69—278
|Tom Kim (4), $19,929
|69-69-72-68—278
|Joe Highsmith (4), $19,110
|68-69-73-69—279
|Mark Hubbard (4), $19,110
|69-69-72-69—279
|Keith Mitchell (4), $19,110
|71-68-73-67—279
|Jordan L. Smith (4), $19,110
|68-69-74-68—279
|Zachary Bauchou (3), $18,655
|71-68-67-74—280
|William Mouw (3), $18,382
|70-69-70-72—281
|Chad Ramey (3), $18,382
|69-70-77-65—281
|Kota Kaneko (0), $18,109
|69-67-73-74—283
|Billy Horschel (3), $17,927
|69-70-74-71—284
