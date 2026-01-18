Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sony Open in Hawaii Scores

Sony Open in Hawaii Scores

The Associated Press

January 18, 2026, 10:56 PM

Sunday

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Final Round

Chris Gotterup (500), $1,638,000 63-69-68-64—264
Ryan Gerard (300), $991,900 69-64-68-65—266
Patrick Rodgers (190), $627,900 66-67-69-65—267
Jacob Bridgeman (123), $409,500 69-68-67-64—268
Robert MacIntyre (123), $409,500 67-71-67-63—268
Daniel Berger (86), $287,105 66-70-69-64—269
Harry Hall (86), $287,105 65-69-66-69—269
Lee Hodges (86), $287,105 70-67-67-65—269
Taylor Pendrith (86), $287,105 69-68-68-64—269
Davis Riley (86), $287,105 67-64-67-71—269
Si Woo Kim (68), $220,675 69-66-68-67—270
Jake Knapp (68), $220,675 66-68-70-66—270
Pierceson Coody (54), $163,042 68-70-69-64—271
Seonghyeon Kim (54), $163,042 63-68-72-68—271
Hideki Matsuyama (54), $163,042 69-70-65-67—271
Kevin Roy (54), $163,042 62-69-69-71—271
Nick Taylor (54), $163,042 62-69-70-70—271
Sudarshan Yellamaraju (54), $163,042 67-67-72-65—271
Daniel Brown (43), $111,839 70-67-69-66—272
Ben Griffin (43), $111,839 63-71-71-67—272
Russell Henley (43), $111,839 65-73-67-67—272
John Parry (43), $111,839 64-68-69-71—272
Chandler Phillips (43), $111,839 66-69-70-67—272
Bud Cauley (33), $72,475 71-67-67-68—273
Corey Conners (33), $72,475 70-67-65-71—273
Adrien Dumont De Chassart (33), $72,475 64-67-73-69—273
Kensei Hirata (33), $72,475 67-69-69-68—273
Patton Kizzire (33), $72,475 70-66-70-67—273
Maverick McNealy (33), $72,475 66-66-74-67—273
Jordan Spieth (33), $72,475 68-68-68-69—273
Ricky Castillo (21), $49,898 66-70-68-70—274
Brice Garnett (21), $49,898 66-69-72-67—274
Takumi Kanaya (21), $49,898 66-66-73-69—274
Michael Kim (21), $49,898 67-68-74-65—274
Seamus Power (21), $49,898 67-71-72-64—274
Sam Stevens (21), $49,898 69-68-68-69—274
Sahith Theegala (21), $49,898 73-66-67-68—274
Dylan Wu (21), $49,898 69-66-70-69—274
Ren Yonezawa (0), $49,898 68-68-70-68—274
Tom Hoge (12), $31,522 69-69-70-67—275
Kurt Kitayama (12), $31,522 65-69-73-68—275
Denny McCarthy (12), $31,522 65-73-70-67—275
Mac Meissner (12), $31,522 65-74-69-67—275
Adam Scott (12), $31,522 67-70-70-68—275
Vijay Singh (12), $31,522 68-70-68-69—275
Alex Smalley (12), $31,522 64-70-71-70—275
J.J. Spaun (12), $31,522 66-71-72-66—275
Adam Svensson (12), $31,522 65-70-67-73—275
Vince Whaley (12), $31,522 67-66-74-68—275
Zac Blair (8), $22,404 68-70-68-70—276
David Ford (8), $22,404 66-68-72-70—276
Emilio Gonzalez (8), $22,404 72-67-68-69—276
Rico Hoey (8), $22,404 69-70-67-70—276
Aaron Rai (8), $22,404 69-70-69-68—276
Zecheng Dou (6), $20,930 68-71-71-67—277
Doug Ghim (6), $20,930 69-65-74-69—277
Hao-Tong Li (6), $20,930 66-73-69-69—277
Matthew McCarty (6), $20,930 67-72-68-70—277
Matthieu Pavon (6), $20,930 68-69-73-67—277
Webb Simpson (6), $20,930 70-69-70-68—277
Nick Dunlap (4), $19,929 65-68-77-68—278
Brian Harman (4), $19,929 68-68-74-68—278
Zach Johnson (4), $19,929 68-70-74-66—278
John Keefer (4), $19,929 68-71-70-69—278
Tom Kim (4), $19,929 69-69-72-68—278
Joe Highsmith (4), $19,110 68-69-73-69—279
Mark Hubbard (4), $19,110 69-69-72-69—279
Keith Mitchell (4), $19,110 71-68-73-67—279
Jordan L. Smith (4), $19,110 68-69-74-68—279
Zachary Bauchou (3), $18,655 71-68-67-74—280
William Mouw (3), $18,382 70-69-70-72—281
Chad Ramey (3), $18,382 69-70-77-65—281
Kota Kaneko (0), $18,109 69-67-73-74—283
Billy Horschel (3), $17,927 69-70-74-71—284

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up