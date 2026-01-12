Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Texans vs. Steelers NFL Wild Card

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Houston Texans prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in this AFC Wild Card matchup tonight, new users have an incredible opportunity to get in on the playoff action with Sleeper promo code WTOP here .







New users can unlock access to a $100 bonus before the rest of NFL Divisional Round is set.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Texans-Steelers

The offer is straightforward and perfectly timed for playoff football: your first deposit will be matched up to a certain amount. For instance, if you make a deposit, Sleeper will unlock a $100 bonus.

By making a qualifying deposit, you might maximize this promotion to receive a bonus, starting your Sleeper experience with funds in your account to make picks on props like C.J. Stroud’s passing yards or Jaylen Warren’s rushing total in this high-stakes wild card showdown.

What to Know About Texans-Steelers

With weather potentially impacting the passing game, player markets for rushing yards and shorter receptions could offer tremendous value in this playoff setting. The stakes are higher, the defenses are more focused, and every yard matters more than ever. Let’s examine some of the key markets for this AFC Wild Card clash.

The passing yardage number for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tells a compelling story, dropping by nearly 15 yards from its open.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the ground game could be the key to postseason survival. Running back Jaylen Warren has a rushing yards line number set at 51.5, but in a game where conditions and playoff pressure may favor a run-heavy approach, his workload could increase significantly.

How to Activate This Sleeper Promo Code Offer

Activating your bonus is a simple process that can be completed in just a few minutes, getting you ready for playoff action. Follow these steps to ensure you claim the full $100 value ahead of this AFC Wild Card battle.

Register a New Account: Begin by navigating to the Sleeper website or downloading their mobile app. You will need to complete the registration process by providing standard personal information to create your new account. Enter Promo Code WTOP: During sign-up, you will be prompted to enter a promotional code. This is a critical step—make sure you enter WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the $100 deposit match Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is created, head to the cashier to make your first deposit using one of the available secure methods. To qualify for any bonus, your deposit must meet certain requirements.

It’s important to remember that if a deposit match is offered, it might apply to your first deposit. To potentially receive a maximum promotional value, a first-time deposit of a certain amount might be required. This will grant you the $100 deposit match. You are not required to deposit the full $100; for example, a first deposit of a certain amount might earn a match plus an additional bonus, totaling promotional funds to use on this wild card showdown.