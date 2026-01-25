Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Rams-Seahawks NFC Championship

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to receive a fantastic fantasy bonus in time for the two NFL playoff games Sunday. Create a new account unlock this welcome offer to use on the Patriots vs. Broncos and Rams vs. Seahawks NFL games this weekend.





Claim a 100% deposit match by signing up with this promo code offer, which allows you to receive a $100 bonus for picks on passing yards, receptions, touchdowns and more for the NFL Championship games.

The first game of the day is at 3 p.m. ET between the Patriots and Broncos, with the Rams and Seahawks scheduled for a kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. Playing on Sleeper allows you to select player prop lines, and for your selected player to record more or less than what the line is set up. Combine your favorite player props to win up to 1000x your money.

Register with the Sleeper promo code WTOP and gain a $100 bonus for NFL picks.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NFL Entries Sunday

This is an opportunity to double your initial deposit by signing up with this promo code offer via a 100% deposit match up to $100. The best part about this promotion is that you are able to claim the full extent of the offer before ever placing an entry. So, create a new account before the Patriots vs. Broncos game at 3 p.m. ET to have this bonus to use the rest of the day for the two NFL games.

From there, start placing your favorite player prop entries. Your potential winnings will be determined by the number of picks and multipliers that you put into an entry.

Target a player prop line, and then decide to go with more or less to win up to 1,000X your cash. The app will provide the payout for each prop you choose for an entry, so you will know what will lead to a higher payout vs. what might be viewed as a safer play.

How to Sign Up With with the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper has made it an easy process to sign up and start with a new account to redeem this welcome offer:

Head to the app and use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, birthdate, residential address, etc. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or online banking.

Your bonus will depend on the amount of your deposit. Since it’s a 100% match, you can make a $100 deposit to get the max $100 bonus.

Top NFL Picks for Championship Games

As mentioned earlier, you can win up to 1000x your money if you play your cards right on Sleeper. By that, meaning if you are able to win an eight-leg entry on the Sleeper platform. Of course, you do not have to have that many picks in your entry, as anything with 2+ picks will suffice.

Simply head to the app, and start placing your favorite player props to go more than or less than the line provided by the sportsbook. Here are some of the top players and their lines, according to Sleeper: