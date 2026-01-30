Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, UFC 325 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players can get $100 in bonuses to use on the NBA, UFC 325 or college basketball with Sleeper promo code WTOP. New users can snag a deposit bonus to use this weekend. Click here to activate this offer.







Set up a new account to qualify for this 100% first deposit match. New players can start with $100 in bonuses to use on any game this weekend.

Sleeper is raising the bar for first-time players with this 100% match. There are ton of NBA games and college basketball matchups on Friday night. Not to mention, new players can make picks on UFC 325 with this Sleeper promo.

Click here to redeem Sleeper promo code WTOP and start with a $100 deposit bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 Deposit Match In-App Promotions Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Protected Picks and Picks on Sale Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 30, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is nothing complicated about this Sleeper promo. New users will receive a 100% match on any deposit up to $100. For example, someone who makes a $50 deposit will receive $50 in cash.

This is a flexible offer that puts the power in the hands of the players. Use these bonuses to make picks and build entries on the NBA, college basketball, NHL, tennis, golf, UFC 325 and a wide range of other markets.

With the Super Bowl right around the corner, new players can start building a bankroll for the big game. Use this $100 bonus to get a feel for the Sleeper app, which is available via the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

How to Redeem Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Sleeper is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full step-by-step guide for new players:

Click here to start signing up. New users will need to input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

to start signing up. New users will need to input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Players will receive a 100% deposit match for up to $100 in bonuses.

Use these bonuses to make picks and build entries on any sport this weekend.

Friday Night NBA Schedule

There are nine different NBA games to choose from on Friday night. Make picks on the biggest superstars in the sport. Guys like Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Devin Booker, Stephen Curry and Cade Cunningham will be in action. Here is a look at Friday night’s schedule: