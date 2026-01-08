Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Miami-Ole Miss + Oregon-Indiana

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Use this opportunity to claim a generous bonus by signing up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP in time for the College Football Playoff game tonight between Miami and Ole Miss. Create a new account to receive up to $100 in bonuses before placing your first entry, giving you the opportunity to claim this bonus before a fantastic weekend of football, starting with the Miami-Ole Miss game tonight.



New customers who sign up are able to redeem a 100% deposit match, max $100. Create a new account, make your first deposit, and Sleeper will match any amount up to $100 thanks to this fantastic welcome offer.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for $100 CFP Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 Deposit Match In-App Promotions 50% Tennis Boost, 15% All Sports Profit Boost, Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts and Entry Boosts Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 8, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

College football player props are not readily available across all apps, but playing with the Sleeper Picks platform allows you to play lines on players such as Carson Beck, Kewan Lacy and more for the game tonight, along with similar lines for the Oregon-Indiana game Friday night.

Of course, any NFL and NBA player prop market is going to be available as well.

Redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to receive a $100 bonus for the NFL and CFB Playoff games.

All new users of Sleeper are able to redeem this welcome offer before ever placing your first entry. Simply create a new account to redeem a deposit match up to $100.

This is a perfect opportunity to start your account off on the right foot, as you do not need to do anything other than create a new account and deposit anything up to $100 to claim this deposit match offer. You do not have to use the full $100 either, if that is above your comfort level.

NFL, NCAAF Player Prop Promos via Sleeper

As mentioned in the table above, there is a 15% profit boost available on Sleeper that can be used across all sports. With football taking the headlines over the next five nights, it makes sense to use this boost on a college football entry tonight and/or tomorrow.

Along with that profit boost, there are also two player promotions available for the games. One is in the college football playoffs and another for the NFL on Saturday. Both of these are available to be used in an entry for all users of Sleeper:

Dante Moore more than 216.5 passing yards. Payout boosted to 1.90x from 1.68x

Josh Jacobs more than 59.5 rushing yards. Discounted down from 72.5

How to Register With the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Win up to 1,000X your cash on this daily fantasy sports app. It has live game casts, research features and daily bonuses. First, take these steps to unlock the welcome offer:

Head to the app apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your email, date of birth and residential address to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or another payment method.

The amount of your bonus depends on your first deposit. Make a $100 deposit to claim the max $100 bonus.