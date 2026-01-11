Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Late NFL Wild Card Sunday Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Ahead of the highly anticipated NFC wild card game matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, new users have a fantastic opportunity to get in on the action with a special Sleeper promo code WTOP. This welcome offer is designed exclusively for new customers who are signing up for the first time. When you register and make an initial deposit of at least $10, you will receive a $20 bonus.







In addition to that, Sleeper will also provide a 100% deposit match up to $100. This means you can get up to a $120 bonus, giving you extra funds to make your picks on player lines for the big game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Late Wild Card Games

This welcome bonus provides an excellent opportunity for new users to get started on Sleeper. The combined offer gives you extra flexibility to explore the wide range of player lines available for the 49ers vs Eagles game, whether you’re targeting Saquon Barkley’s rushing yards or George Kittle’s receiving market. Here is a breakdown of the offer details for new customers.

This welcome bonus is exclusively available to new Sleeper customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state. The details of the Sleeper welcome offer allow users to get a $20 bonus for signing up, as long as they deposit at least $10, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. With the NFL season kicking off, this timing couldn’t be better for football fans looking to get involved with player performance picks.

Use Sleeper NFL Promo Code on San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles

This NFC wild card game conference showdown kicks off the season for two NFC powerhouses. The San Francisco 49ers travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The game is scheduled for January 11, 2026, with a 4:30 PM EST start time, and will be broadcast on FOX. With this being an outdoor game, weather could play a role; the forecast calls for light rain and mist, with temperatures around 43°F and winds of 6 mph.

With star power on both sides of the ball, the player performance market is buzzing for this matchup. Key offensive players like Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley feature prominently, while the quarterback battle between Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts offers intriguing lines. Here are some of the popular player lines available for this game.

Looking at the current markets, Brock Purdy’s passing yards is set at 223.5. This number has dropped from its opening of 235.5, which, combined with the forecasted with wind, could indicate a tougher day for the passing game.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts has a lower passing yardage market at 208.5, but his rushing number of 33.5 yards highlights his dual-threat capability. The market seems to have faith in his ability to protect the football.

Get the Sleeper Promo Code for 49ers-Eagles, Chargers-Patriots

Activating your bonus on Sleeper is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your bonus funds and get ready for the 49ers vs Eagles game.

Create Your Account: Begin by registering a new Sleeper account. During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to enter your standard personal information. This is also where you will need to enter the promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the offer. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is created, navigate to the deposit section. To activate the initial $20 bonus, you must make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods.

It’s important to remember that Sleeper will only match your first deposit. To take full advantage of the offer and receive the maximum $120 bonus ($20 bonus + $100 deposit match), you will need to make an initial deposit of $100. However, you are not required to deposit the full amount. For example, if your first deposit is $50, Sleeper will match it with $50 in bonus funds, and you will still receive the separate $20 bonus, for a total of $70 in bonuses.