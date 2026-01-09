Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Oregon-Indiana + NFL Wild Card Weekend

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new DFS users can activate the Sleeper promo code WTOP in time for the College Football Playoff game tonight between Oregon and Indiana. Create a new account to receive a bonus up to $100, which can be used on Oregon-Indiana tonight and the NFL Wild Card games the rest of the weekend.







New customers who sign up are able to redeem a 100% deposit match, up to $100. Create a new account, make your first deposit, and Sleeper will match any amount up to $100 thanks to this fantastic welcome offer.

All eyes are going to be on who joins Miami in the National Championship tonight, with Oregon taking on Indiana in the CFP Semifinals tonight. Dive into the game tonight, and place your favorite entries on Sleeper backing your favorite player prop lines for the game tonight.

So, with up and claim the Sleeper promo code WTOP for a $100 bonus Friday night.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for $100 CFP Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 Deposit Match In-App Promotions 50% Tennis Boost, 16% All Sports Profit Boost, Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts and Entry Boosts Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 9, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a perfect opportunity to start your account off on the right foot, as you do not need to do anything other than create a new account and deposit anything up to $100 to claim this deposit match offer. You do not have to use the full $100 either, if that is above your comfort level.

The nice part about this promotion is that you are able to claim the entirety of the deposit match before even placing your first wager. So, you can redeem this offer anytime before the game starts tonight, which is at 7:30 p.m. ET between Oregon-Indiana, and have a bonus up to $100 to play around with.

How to Redeem the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Win up to 1,000X your cash on this daily fantasy sports app. It has live game casts, research features and daily bonuses. First, take these steps to unlock the welcome offer:

Head to the app apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your email, date of birth and residential address to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or another payment method.

The amount of your bonus depends on your first deposit. Make a $100 deposit to claim the max $100 bonus.

Top NFL, NCAAF Player Prop Promos This Weekend

It can be overwhelming trying to decide how to play these games, especially ones with as high of stakes as it gets in the playoffs. Luckily, Sleeper eases that a little bit by giving you promotions to check out. These can come in the form of profit boosts to enhance your payout, or player promotions that feature either discounted lines or a boosted payout.

There are two player promotions for the NCAAF game tonight, and one early NFL promotion for those already looking into the Wild Card games tomorrow:

Dante Moore more than 216.5 passing yards. Payout boosted to 1.90x from 1.68x

Charlie Becker more than 43.5 receiving yards. Payout boosted to 2.00x from 1.77x

Josh Jacobs more than 59.5 rushing yards. Discounted down from 72.5

As for the profit boosts, you can boost a tennis specific entry by 50%, or an entry across all sports by 16%.