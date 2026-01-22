Senegal coach Pape Thiaw defends his team’s walkoff during the Africa Cup final

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has defended his team’s walkoff during the Africa Cup of Nations final,…

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has defended his team’s walkoff during the Africa Cup of Nations final, saying it was an emotional decision taken in the chaos of the moment.

Last Sunday, Senegal left the field in stoppage time when Morocco was awarded a penalty, just moments after a potential trophy-winning Senegal goal was ruled out.

“It was never my intention to go against the principles of the game I love so much,” Thiaw wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “I simply tried to protect my players from injustice. What some may perceive as a violation of the rules is nothing more than an emotional reaction to the bias of the situation. After deliberation, we decided to resume the match and go for the trophy.”

Sadio Mané persuaded the Senegal players back so Brahim Díaz could take Morocco’s penalty. Díaz’s effort was saved in the last action of normal time then Pape Guaye scored in extra time for Senegal to win 1-0.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino the next day slammed Senegal’s walkoff and the Moroccan Football Federation said it was pursuing legal action with FIFA and the Confederation of African Football because it “significantly impacted the normal flow of the match and the players’ performance.”

The decision to award the penalty led to fights around the field with rival players involved on the sideline while stewards battled with Senegalese behind one of the goals. Some fans managed to get onto the field where the fighting continued, and some were dragged away.

The Senegal walkoff ultimately led to a 15-minute stop in play, but there was still fighting ongoing when Brahim took his unsuccessful spot kick.

“We experienced an exceptional tournament with magnificent organization, which ended unfortunately in a dramatic fashion,” Thiaw said.

The Senegalese Football Federation decried a lack of “fair play” from the Moroccan hosts before the final, adding to the Teranga Lions’ sense of injustice when their late goal was ruled out and the penalty was awarded against them.

“I apologize if I have offended anyone,” Thiaw said of his team’s walkoff, “but football lovers will understand that emotion is an integral part of this sport.”

