Second city derby proves second rate as St Pauli and Hamburg toil over goal-less draw

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — St. Pauli and Hamburg drew 0-0 in a lacklustre derby that lifted St. Pauli off the bottom of the Bundesliga on Friday but did little to animate a dismal run of one win in 15.

The match between the two biggest teams in Germany’s second city failed to spark, particularly in a first half that saw just one shot on target, and that in stoppage time.

There were a few more chances in the second 45 minutes but no one with the composure to stamp his mark on the game.

The result moved St. Pauli from last to third to last.

Mainz was in last place.

Hamburg has gone five games without a win but climbed one place to 13th, five points ahead of St. Pauli.

