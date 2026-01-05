Sean Durzi scores in OT to give Mammoth 3-2 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Durzi scored 1:06 into overtime and the Utah Mammoth beat the New York Rangers 3-2…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Durzi scored 1:06 into overtime and the Utah Mammoth beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Monday night for their second win in three games.

Dylan Guenther and Michael Carcone scored for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka had 22 saves.

Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafrenière scored goals, and Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had two assists for the Rangers, who lost for the fourth time in five games (1-2-2). Igor Shesterkin stopped all nine shots he faced before he left with an apparent injury with 7 minutes remaining in the first period. Jonathan Quick replaced him and finished with 14 saves.

In the extra period, Durzi scored from the right doorstep off a pinpoint pass from Nick Schmaltz through traffic from the left circle.

Carcone tied the score 2-2 at 6:15 of the third as he drove toward the net and scored past Quick just before sliding into the goalie and knocking the net off its moorings.

Lafrenière got the Rangers on the scoreboard first, redirecting a pass from Mika Zibanejad in front for a power-play goal at 8:29 of the second period.

Guenther tied it 4:09 later, scoring on a rush as his first shot bounced off Quick’s pad but he put the rebound past the goalie for his 21st of the season.

Trocheck gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead with their second power-play goal of the period as he redirected Artemi Panarin’s point shot past Vejmelka with 3:24 remaining.

Shesterkin appeared to injure his leg when bent awkwardly with his skate on the ice as he attempted to avoid contact with Mammoth forward JJ Peterka, who was on the edge of the crease. Peterka did not appear to make contact with Shesterkin, who lay down in the net in pain while he was attended to by a trainer and then helped off the ice.

Quick came on to make the first in-game goalie substitution in the Rangers’ 44 games this season.

After the game, the Mammoth announced they traded defenseman Juuso Välimäki to Carolina for future considerations.

Up next

Mammoth: At Ottawa on Wednesday night.

Rangers: Host Buffalo on Thursday night.

