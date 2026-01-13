Roma leads Dakar Rally for first time since 2014 after navigation errors shake up race

WADI AD-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Nani Roma overcame three punctures to lead the Dakar Rally for the first time…

WADI AD-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Nani Roma overcame three punctures to lead the Dakar Rally for the first time in 12 years after a dramatic stage nine on Tuesday.

Five-time champion Nasser Al-Attiyah held the lead since Friday until four-time winner Carlos Sainz took over after Al-Attiyah got lost. Then 2014 champion Roma seized it at the very end after Sainz also lost his way and was penalized for speeding.

The motorbikes took a different, slightly longer northwest route out of Wadi ad-Dawasir and, without the benefit of bike tracks to follow, the cars struggled to stay on course.

The 410-kilometer first half of a marathon stage was claimed by Eryk Gozcal for his maiden major stage win, made even more special by his uncle Michal finishing second nearly eight minutes back. Eryk’s father Marek, who heads their family-run team driving Toyotas, was 26th. Marek inspired Eryk to become the youngest ever Dakar driver in 2023 at 18.

Saood Variawa, following his stage victory on Monday, opened the way and was soon joined by Toyota Gazoo teammate Henk Lategan. But Lategan, third overall at the start of the day, lost 14 minutes at the 183-kilometer pit stop to fix his power steering. Ford’s Mitch Guthrie, the stage three winner, was also stalled at the pit stop to repair an oil leak. He finished the stage more than an hour behind.

Sébastien Loeb’s Dacia, running fifth, lost power steering at 220 kilometers. Teammate Lucas Moraes, who had been leading the stage for over 200 kilometers, struck navigation problems and, at around 280, Dacia leader Al-Attiyah and Ford’s Mattias Ekström lost their way.

Al-Attiyah’s provisional overall lead of nearly seven minutes over Ekström and more than 13 minutes over Roma evaporated in the dust.

Sainz, hanging in the top five for the past week, suddenly led the provisional general standings, followed by Roma and Al-Attiyah. Then a 70-second speeding penalty cost him. The Fords of Spaniards Sainz and Roma finished the stage in seventh and eighth within five seconds of each other.

“Everyone had problems today,” Roma said. “Now we cross the fingers. We must be humble and quiet and try to arrive in Bisha tomorrow well.”

Roma rose from fourth overnight to first overall by 57 seconds over Sainz, followed by Al-Attiyah (1:10 down), Lategan (6:13) and Ekstrom (11:19).

It’s the closest top five ever this deep into a Dakar. The second half of the marathon stage to Bisha is on Wednesday and the race ends on Saturday.

The motorbike lead also changed, reverting to defending champion Daniel Sanders after KTM teammate Luciano Benavides became lost early while opening the way.

Sanders recovered to overtake Benavides and pick up time bonuses. Sanders was eventually caught himself by Honda’s Tosha Schareina, who went on to win his third stage of this Dakar. Sanders was second, 4 1/2 minutes back, and Michael Docherty a surprising third to keep Honda’s Ricky Brabec off the podium.

Overall, Sanders has a six-minute lead over Brabec, and seven minutes over Benavides. Schareina cut his deficit to 15 1/2 minutes.

