Robertson scores 30th goal with a minute left to lift Stars over Blues 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his 30th goal of the season with one minute to play to lift the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

Robertson lifted the puck in from the right circle four seconds after Roope Hintz won a faceoff for the Stars, who have won two of their last three games following a three-game losing streak.

Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene scored power-play goals for the Stars, and Johnston also had an assist. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

Robertson is tied with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for second in the NHL in goals scored.

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist and rookie Dalibor Dvorsky also scored for the Blues, who have lost eight consecutive road games, all in regulation, and are a league worst 7-15-3 away from home. Jordan Binnington stopped 16 shots, his record at Dallas dropping to 1-5-3.

Dallas split a back-to-back, shutting out Columbus 1-0 on Thursday night.

The teams traded power-play goals in the first period. Johnston’s rebound score gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 5:41 in. His 17th power-play goal is the most in the NHL this season and one short of Mike Modano’s Dallas record. Dvorsky tied the score at 11:30 on the Blues’ first shot on goal, his team-high fifth power-play goal.

Buchnevich’s one-timer from the slot put St. Louis ahead four minutes into the second period. Duchene answered with Dallas’ second power-play goal 3 1/2 minutes later with Binnington tossing his stick toward the puck.

The Stars finished with five defensemen after Ilya Lyubushkin left during the second period with a lower-body injury.

Up Next

Blues: Will complete a back-to-back at home vs. Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Stars: Will complete a home-and-home at St. Louis on Tuesday night.___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

