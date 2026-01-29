Right-hander Serathony Domínguez and the Chicago White Sox finalize $20 million, 2-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Seranthony Domínguez and the Chicago White Sox finalized a $20 million, two-year contract Thursday. Domínguez gets…

Domínguez gets $7 million this year and $10 million in 2027, and the agreement includes a $12 million mutual option for 2028 with a $2 million buyout.

Chicago designated infielder Bryan Ramos for assignment to open a roster spot.

Domínguez, 31, played for Baltimore and Toronto last year, going 4-4 with a 3.16 ERA and two saves in 67 games. He was traded to the Blue Jays on July 29.

Chicago had some additional payroll flexibility after trading center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets. Domínguez likely will close games with his new team.

Domínguez made his major league debut with Philadelphia in 2018. He is 23-23 with a 3.50 ERA and 40 saves in 322 career games. He also has 360 strikeouts in 306 innings.

He pitched in 12 postseason games in 2025, helping Toronto reach the World Series. He went 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA.

