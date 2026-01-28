Goalkeeper Safonov fails to impress for PSG in 1-1 draw against Newcastle

PARIS (AP) — Matvei Safonov did little to press his case to become Paris Saint-Germain’s first-choice goalkeeper in a 1-1…

PARIS (AP) — Matvei Safonov did little to press his case to become Paris Saint-Germain’s first-choice goalkeeper in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Safonov was selected after Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique dropped goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier. But it remains unclear if this was just for one game or whether Safonov will retain the No. 1 jersey.

“I can’t say anything about that, but I have no problem rotating the goalkeepers,” Luis Enrique said. “As a coach I am open to this, but I haven’t decided anything yet.”

The draw meant both sides finished out of the top eight places in the league table and failed to qualify automatically for the last 16. They will enter the playoffs instead.

Safonov should have done better on Joe Willock’s equalizer for Newcastle in first-half stoppage time, which came after poor defending by PSG captain Marquinhos.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali hit a long free kick into the penalty area.

PSG captain Marquinhos went to clear it but instead headed the ball backward and straight to Dan Burn on the left of the penalty area. Burn was left free and nodded the ball across the area and Willock got ahead of a static Safonov to head it in. It was the 11th goal conceded by PSG in eight Champions League games.

PSG was regularly exposed in midfield and caught several times on the counterattack by a Newcastle side that caused problems with livewire Anthony Gordon’s runs behind right back Nuno Mendes.

“We knew they play a very high line and the idea was to get behind them,” Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said.

One surging run from Gordon almost led to a winner in the 87th but Harvey Barnes blazed wide from meters out after Gordon’s scuffed shot rolled to him near the back post.

Chevalier dropped

Chevalier had conceded a soft late goal in a 2-1 defeat to Sporting last Tuesday, and has been erratic since joining from Lille in the offseason as a replacement for Italy standout Gianluigi Donnarumma following his move to Manchester City.

Luis Enrique was keen to sign Chevalier because of his ability to better pass out from the back than Donnarumma, but the somewhat inexperienced Chevalier has made several mistakes this season and looked vulnerable on crosses and set pieces.

Safonov sustained a fractured left hand when PSG beat Flamengo to win the Intercontinental Cup following a penalty shoot out in December, when Safonov made four straight saves in the shootout win. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.