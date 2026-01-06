Portland takes on Houston, looks for 4th straight victory

Houston Rockets (22-11, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (17-20, ninth in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Houston Rockets (22-11, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (17-20, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Trail Blazers take on Houston.

The Trail Blazers are 14-13 in Western Conference games. Portland is second in the Western Conference with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 4.6.

The Rockets are 12-10 in conference play. Houston scores 119.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Rockets allow. The Rockets average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Trail Blazers give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 140-116 on Nov. 15, with Kevin Durant scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is shooting 46.8% and averaging 25.9 points for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Durant is averaging 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Rockets. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 49.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: out (achilles), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.