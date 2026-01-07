Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey after overtime win

New Jersey Devils (22-19-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (20-12-9, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

New Jersey Devils (22-19-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (20-12-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after the Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime.

Pittsburgh has a 20-12-9 record overall and a 7-1-3 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins have conceded 126 goals while scoring 134 for a +8 scoring differential.

New Jersey is 22-19-2 overall and 4-7-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have a -22 scoring differential, with 111 total goals scored and 133 conceded.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Devils won 2-1 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has three goals and 28 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has nine goals and 25 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has scored two goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

