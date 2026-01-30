Phoenix hosts Cleveland after Brooks’ 40-point game

Cleveland Cavaliers (29-20, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (29-19, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 9…

Cleveland Cavaliers (29-20, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (29-19, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers after Dillon Brooks scored 40 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 114-96 victory against the Detroit Pistons.

The Suns are 16-6 in home games. Phoenix ranks fifth in the NBA giving up just 111.2 points per game while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-9 away from home. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 50.3 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 10.7.

The Suns are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers average 8.0 more points per game (119.2) than the Suns allow (111.2).

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 31 the Cavaliers won 129-113 led by 34 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Devin Booker scored 32 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Suns. Brooks is averaging 19.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the past 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 29.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Jaylon Tyson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 119.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Green: day to day (injury management), Devin Booker: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Evan Mobley: out (calf), Darius Garland: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.