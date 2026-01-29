Philadelphia visits Boston after Konecny’s hat trick

Philadelphia Flyers (24-19-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (31-20-3, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Philadelphia Flyers (24-19-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (31-20-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -161, Flyers +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Boston Bruins after Travis Konecny’s hat trick against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Flyers’ 5-3 loss.

Boston is 31-20-3 overall and 20-8-1 in home games. The Bruins have a 27-8-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Philadelphia has gone 12-10-4 in road games and 24-19-9 overall. The Flyers have a -12 scoring differential, with 152 total goals scored and 164 conceded.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 22 goals and 46 assists for the Bruins. Marat Khusnutdinov has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Konecny has 20 goals and 28 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

