Pastrnak lifts Bruins to 3-2 win over Predators with OT goal

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored 15 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Pastrnak tipped a pass from Charlie McAvoy past Juuse Saros for the winner as the Bruins held on after Nashville rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime.

Pastrnak scored his 22nd goal and had an assist, extending his point streak to eight games one night after becoming the sixth Boston player to reach 900 career points. Pastrnak has 10 assists in his last six games.

Morgan Geekie scored his 30th of the season and Hampus Lindholm also scored for Boston after being added to Sweden’s Olympic roster earlier in the day.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 28 shots for the Bruins, who improved to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.

Roman Josi and Nick Blankenburg scored for Nashville, which has lost four of five since a three-game winning streak. Steven Stamkos had an assist and Saros finished with 25 saves.

Blankenburg’s goal at 13:17 tied it and ended up forcing the overtime, which didn’t last long.

The Bruins, who were coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Monday night, improved to 5-2-0 in the second of back-to-back games.

Nashville’s Fedor Svechkov took a hard hit from Lindholm late in the first and needed a few minutes before getting up and slowly making his way to the bench late in the first. He did not return with what the Predators described as an upper-body injury. Lindholm was called for interference on the play.

Predators visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

