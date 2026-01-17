Orlando faces Memphis for non-conference matchup

Orlando Magic (23-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (17-23, 11th in the Western Conference) London; Sunday, 12…

Orlando Magic (23-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (17-23, 11th in the Western Conference)

London; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -5.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies host Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic in out-of-conference play.

The Grizzlies are 9-11 in home games. Memphis gives up 116.2 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Magic have gone 9-11 away from home. Orlando is 11-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46.3% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic won 118-111 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 26 points, and Jackson led the Grizzlies with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jackson is averaging 21.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bane is averaging 19 points and 4.5 assists for the Magic. Anthony Black is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 114.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Ja Morant: day to day (calf), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: day to day (knee), Jett Howard: day to day (illness), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

